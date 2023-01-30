Japan Dec factory output inches down, retail sales beat forecasts

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japanese factories cut output slightly in December, capping an anaemic final quarter of 2022 for manufacturers hit by stalling global demand and rising costs.

Although retail sales, a barometer of service-sector activity and consumer spending, rose more than expected, the faltering factory activity is ill-timed as companies face calls to hike wages to sustain Japan's post-pandemic recovery.

Industrial output fell 0.1% in December from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. The drop was less than the median market forecast for a 1.2% decrease and followed upwardly-revised 0.2% growth in November.

Outputs of items such as general machinery and metal products, which dropped 6.0% and 3.0%, respectively, dragged down the overall December index. Output of auto products was up 0.6%, posting first growth in two months.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to remain flat in January and increase 4.1% in February, the data also showed, although the official poll tends to report an optimistic outlook.

Compared with the previous quarter, factory output fell 3.1% in October-December, the first drop in two quarters.

Japan's economy, after a surprise contraction in July-September, is expected to have expanded by an 3.0% annualised growth in October-December thanks to solid consumption, according to the latest Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)

