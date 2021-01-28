Japan Dec factory output falls 1.6% month/month

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.6% in December, government data showed on Friday, compared with the median market forecast for a 1.5% contraction.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 8.9% in January and drop 0.3% in February, the data showed.

