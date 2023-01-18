Japan Dec crude import volume up 1.2%

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1.2% in December from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.02 million barrels per day (14.885 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.062 million tonnes last month, down 13.8% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4% in December to 10.598 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. December figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 3,183,405 44.1 Crude Oil 14.885 1.2 1,227,182 41.4 Oil Products n/a n/a 257,287 -1.4 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.406 -15.5 168,577 -5.4 LNG 6.062 -13.8 817,516 36.8 LPG 0.901 -3.5 80,457 -6.9 Coal 16.374 3.2 797,958 108.1 (Thermal Coal) 10.598 7.4 556,958 157.5 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

