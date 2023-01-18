Japan Dec crude import volume up 1.2%

January 18, 2023 — 06:50 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil
imports rose 1.2% in December from the same month a year
earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.02
million barrels per day (14.885 million kilolitres) of crude oil
last month, the preliminary data showed.
 
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.062
million tonnes last month, down 13.8% from a year earlier.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4%
in December to 10.598 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha 
in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

December figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a   3,183,405       44.1
           Crude Oil      14.885         1.2   1,227,182       41.4
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a     257,287       -1.4
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.406       -15.5     168,577       -5.4
                 LNG       6.062       -13.8     817,516       36.8
                 LPG       0.901        -3.5      80,457       -6.9
                Coal      16.374         3.2     797,958      108.1
      (Thermal Coal)      10.598         7.4     556,958      157.5

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

