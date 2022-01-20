Japan Dec core CPI rises 0.5 pct yr/yr

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.6 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in December from a year ago. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

