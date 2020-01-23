Japan Dec core consumer inflation ticks up, but far from BOJ's target

Japan's core consumer prices rose in December from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating from the previous month, but inflation was still well away from the central bank's elusive 2% target.
