Japan court revokes state approval for Ohi nuclear reactors

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

The Osaka district court on Friday revoked the operating permit for two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant in Fukui prefecture, western Japan, the utility said.

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Osaka district court on Friday revoked the operating permit for two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's 9503.T Ohi nuclear power plant in Fukui prefecture, western Japan, the utility said.

The permits had been granted by the country's nuclear regulator and this is the first time a Japanese court has challenged safety assessments by the regulator under tougher safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, according to Kyodo news agency.

The court ruled in favour of about 130 plaintiffs who claimed that the Ohi No. 3 and No. 4 reactors are vulnerable to major earthquakes, according to Kyodo.

The court said the Nuclear Regulation Authority's decision had not taken into account necessary considerations in assuming the magnitude of earthquakes, Kyodo said.

"The court ruling is regrettable and unacceptable," Kansai Electric Power said in a statement.

"We will study details of the court decision and take appropriate actions after swiftly coordinating with the government," it added.

The two reactors have been shut for scheduled maintenance since earlier this year.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More