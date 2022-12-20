Japan court rejects bid to halt Kansai Electric nuclear reactor

Adds details, company comments

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Japanese court on Tuesday rejected an injunction against Kansai Electric Power Co Inc's 9503.T Mihama No. 3 nuclear reactor, the first and only reactor in Japan to be in operation for more than 40 years, the company said on Tuesday.

The Osaka District Court's ruling allows the 46-year-old reactor to continue operating after it had restarted under stricter safety and anti-terrorism standards.

The ruling comes as the government plans to amend rules to allow existing nuclear fleets to operate beyond the current limit of 60 years as it aims to widen use of nuclear energy to strengthen energy security in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ruling also gives relief to concerns about an electricity shortage during the peak winter power demand season.

"We have explained the safety of the Mihama No. 3 reactor since the lawsuit was filed and we believe that it was understood by the court," a Kansai Electric spokesperson said.

"We will continue to strive to improve safety and credibility of the reactor," he said.

The plaintiffs, comprising a group of local residents of Fukui, Shiga and Kyoto prefectures, near the Mihama station, had sought to stop the ageing reactor over safety concerns, Kyodo news agency reported.

Mihama's 826 megawatt reactor is the oldest to be restarted since the 2011 Fukushima disaster and needed special approval to have its lifetime extended beyond the standard 40-year limit. Many reactors in Japan remain shut as they are still going through a relicensing process under stricter safety standards imposed after the disaster.

Kansai Electric, which serves Osaka and its industrial environs, restarted the No. 3 reactor last year but shut it later in the year for maintenance. The reactor came back online in August.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

