Japan court overturns suspension of Kansai Super, H20 merger -Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A high court in Japan overturned a lower court's suspension of a merger planned by retailers Kansai Super Market Ltd 9917.T and H20 Retailing Corp. 8242.T, the Nikkei business newspaper said on Tuesday.

The ruling means the two companies can proceed with the plan, the paper said. An injunction had been granted last month in a case brought by OK Corp, which is also interested in buying Kansai Super Market.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

