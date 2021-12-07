Japan court overturns suspension of Kansai Super, H20 merger

Updates with statement from Kansai Super Market

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A high court in Japan overturned a lower court's suspension of a merger planned by retailers Kansai Super Market Ltd 9917.T and H2O Retailing Corp. 8242.T, Kansai Super Market said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Given the ruling, Kansai Super Market and H2O Retailing plan to proceed with their merger, the statement said. An injunction had been granted last month in a case brought by OK Corp, which is also interested in buying Kansai Super Market.

"We believe the decision by the Osaka High Court... is one that shows that they have reached a legitimate conclusion on the matter," Kansai Super Market said in its statement.

