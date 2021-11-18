Japan court declines to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill defence -Kyodo

Adds context

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's supreme court dismissed on Thursday a request to block a plan by Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd 6335.T to launch a "poison pill" takeover defence, Kyodo News said, in a closely watched ruling with implications for future hostile bids in the country.

Tokyo Kikai can now issue new shares that would dilute the top shareholder's stake of 40%, a measure already approved by shareholders in a controversial vote that excluded the top shareholder.

The decision, the first to examine a bid to exclude an investor from a shareholder vote on a poison pill defence, holds the potential to make it much easier for other Japanese companies to use poison pills to thwart hostile takeovers.

The top shareholder, Asia Development Capital (ADC) 9318.T, has said actions taken to exclude it as an "interested party" from a vote by Tokyo Kikai shareholders on whether to adopt the poison pill would fly in the face of shareholder equality.

Lower courts concluded that the actions were justified, as the vote was designed to allow other shareholders to judge whether the acquisition would hurt their interests or not.

Governance experts say they are concerned about potential implications of the court decision, which they say could be interpreted as authorising a board to refuse to count votes of certain shareholders depending on circumstances.

Who is an "interested" shareholder in a vote on a poison pill is "a question without obvious answers," Tokyo-based corporate lawyer Stephen Givens said. The latest court decision "will invite reams of litigation over which shareholders are allowed to vote," he said.

On Wednesday, Tokyo Kikai said it would put on hold the use of a poison pill as the fund offered to lower its stake to 32.72%. The manufacturer of newspaper printing presses said it would review ADC's offer before making a decision to officially suspend the plan.

