Japan court declines to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill defence -Kyodo

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published

Japan's supreme court dismissed on Thursday a request to block a plan by manufacturer Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd's to issue a poison pill, Kyodo News said, referring to a corporate strategy to protect against a takeover.

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's supreme court dismissed on Thursday a request to block a plan by manufacturer Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd's 6335.T to issue a poison pill, Kyodo News said, referring to a corporate strategy to protect against a takeover.

Tokyo Kikai can now issue new shares that would dilute the top shareholder's stake of 40%, a measure already approved by shareholders in a controversial vote that excluded the top shareholder.

The decision is the first to examine a bid to exclude an investor from a shareholder vote on a poison pill defence, and could cast a shadow over the future of hostile takeover bids in the world's third-largest economy.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More