Japan corporate service prices rise 2.1% yr/yr

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 25, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan's business-to-business service prices rose 2.1% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.7% year-on-year gain in July, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan is closely watching service price movements to see whether inflationary pressure is broadening in the economy to warrant phasing out its massive stimulus.

