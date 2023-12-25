News & Insights

Japan corporate service inflation steady in November

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

December 25, 2023 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan's business-to-business service inflation was steady at 2.3% in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting companies were gradually passing on rising labour costs amid prospects for sustained wage gains.

The data underscores the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) view that rising service prices will start to replace cost-push inflation as a key driver of price gains, and help achieve its 2% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which measures what companies charge each other for services, was unchanged from October and higher than a 2.0% gain in September, BOJ data showed.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the likelihood of achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target was "gradually rising", and that next year's wage outlook was key to the timing of an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

He has repeatedly stressed the need for wages to keep rising, heightening market attention to developments in service prices, which reflect the wage pressures companies face.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.