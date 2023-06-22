News & Insights

Japan core CPI rises 3.2% yr/yr in May

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

June 22, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.1% gain.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.