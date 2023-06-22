Japan core CPI rises 3.2% yr/yr in May

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.1% gain.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

