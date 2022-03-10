Japan considers offering 4th COVID vaccine shot from summer -Yomiuri
TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot from this summer, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.
The shots would likely be supplied by Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O, the paper said, without citing sources.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese)
((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- Fed's Powell: Ukraine war impact uncertain but could hit spending, investment
- No inflation relief in sight for U.S. as impact of Ukraine war intensifies
- EXCLUSIVE-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system