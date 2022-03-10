Japan considers offering 4th COVID vaccine shot from summer -Yomiuri

US Markets
TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot from this summer, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.

The shots would likely be supplied by Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O, the paper said, without citing sources.

