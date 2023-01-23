Japan Composite PMI Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday see preliminary January figures for its composite PMI from Jibun Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the PMI score was 48.9.

Thailand will see December results for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 8.00 percent on year after rising 5.60 percent in November, Exports are called lower by an annual 10.65 percent after slipping 6.00 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.100 billion following the $1.340 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, many of the regional markets remain closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

