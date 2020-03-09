US Markets

Japan closely watching forex with sense of urgency -MOF official

Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

A senior official from Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday nervous moves were continuing in the foreign-exchange market and he was closely watching currencies with a sense of urgency.

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - A senior official from Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday nervous moves were continuing in the foreign-exchange market and he was closely watching currencies with a sense of urgency.

On Monday the dollar fell against the yen to as low as 101.20, its lowest in more than three years. The greenback regained some ground and was last trading around 102.75 yen JPY=. FRX/

