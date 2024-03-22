News & Insights

Japan chooses consortium of JRE, Ibedrola, Tohoku Electric for offshore wind farm in Akita

March 22, 2024 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Friday it had selected a consortium comprising Japan Renewable Energy, Iberdrola Renewables and Tohoku Electric Power 9506.T as the wind power operator for an offshore block tendered in a second round of public auctions.

The result of the remaining block of the second major round under a new law to promote wind power was closely watched by energy companies at home and abroad.

The 375-megawatt (MW) wind farm is located off the coast of Happo-Noshiro in Akita prefecture in northern Japan.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

