US Markets
ASML

Japan chip stocks mostly flat after ASML confirms steps toward China export curbs

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

January 29, 2023 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

Repeats with no change to text

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese semiconductor equipment makers were mostly flat on Monday on muted reaction to news that Washington had made progress towards a deal to curb exports of some advanced chip-making equipment to China with several governments.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T was down 0.2% while Advantest Corp 6857.T fell 0.6%. Nikon Corp 7731.T was up 0.2%, in line with the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

Dutch company ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier to chipmakers, said on Saturday it "understood" that progress had been made towards an agreement among several governments. L1N34D05P

Its statement followed a Bloomberg report that the United States had secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.