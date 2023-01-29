Japan chip stocks mostly flat after ASML confirms steps toward China export curbs

Repeats with no change to text

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese semiconductor equipment makers were mostly flat on Monday on muted reaction to news that Washington had made progress towards a deal to curb exports of some advanced chip-making equipment to China with several governments.

Tokyo Electron 8035.T was down 0.2% while Advantest Corp 6857.T fell 0.6%. Nikon Corp 7731.T was up 0.2%, in line with the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

Dutch company ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier to chipmakers, said on Saturday it "understood" that progress had been made towards an agreement among several governments. L1N34D05P

Its statement followed a Bloomberg report that the United States had secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.