Japan chip giant Rohm to invest $722 mln in Toshiba buyout group

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

July 18, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Rohm co 6963.T said on Tuesday it will invest 100 billion yen ($722.33 million) in the group led by Japan Industrial Partners that is launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp 6502.T.

Rohm also plans to underwrite 200 billion yen of non-voting preferred stock issued by TBJ Holdings which will be set up by the Japan Industrial Partners for the tender offer of Toshiba.

"Toshiba's semiconductor business is highly compatible with the company," Rohm said of its investment, in a statement.

($1 = 138.4400 yen)

