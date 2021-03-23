Japan' central bank to apply new ETF-buying rules from April 1

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will apply new guidelines decided last week for its exchange-traded funds (ETF) purchases from April 1, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In a review of policy tools announced on Friday, the bank said it would limit ETF purchases to those linked to the broader TOPIX index .TOPX and exclude those linked to the Nikkei average .N225.

The BOJ also removed guidance to buy ETFs at a set pace to clarify that it will buy only in times of market turbulence, a move aimed at making its asset-buying programme sustainable.

But the central bank did not specify on Friday when the new rule would come into force, causing confusion in markets when it bought 50 billion yen ($460 million) of ETFs on Monday, the same amount it purchased when it last stepped into the market.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the BOJ said all ETFs it purchased will be those linked to the Topix index starting April 1.

The BOJ fine-tuned its massive stimulus programme on Friday and laid the groundwork to taper its huge asset purchases, in a response to growing criticism that its dominance in the market was distorting pricing.

($1 = 108.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.