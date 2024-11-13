News & Insights

Japan Cash Machine Reports Robust Financial Growth

November 13, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd. (JP:6418) has released an update.

Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd. reported a significant rise in its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 59.5% and operating profit surging by 308.4% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2025, signaling strong financial health and confidence in future growth.

