Japan carrier ANA Holdings raises profit estimate on cheaper fuel, yen rise

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

April 21, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T on Friday raised its profit estimate for the just-ended fiscal year, citing a decline in fuel costs and an uptick in the yen.

The company now expects operating profit of 120 billion yen ($897 million) in the year through March 2023, up from an earlier guidance of 95 billion yen, it said in a statement. Official full-year results are scheduled for release on April 27.

International passenger revenues were strong in the fourth quarter due to a recovery in demand for business and inbound travel following Japan's easing of pandemic border controls, ANA said. International cargo revenue remains stagnant, it said.

ANA said in a mid-term plan in February it expects operating profit to grow to 200 billion yen in fiscal 2025. The airline's fleet will rise to around pre-pandemic levels of 295 in fiscal 2025 and exceed that level in fiscal 2030.

($1 = 133.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

