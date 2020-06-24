Japan car sales recovering after big fall in April, May - Nissan exec

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T on Wednesday said that car sales in Japan were recovering after a drop in demand in April and May due to the impact of the coronavirus.

"If you look at the market, in April and May there was a big decline in demand, but this is recovering sharply," Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino said during a livestreamed event to launch the e-Power version of the automaker's Kicks SUV crossover model for the Japan market.

"If this situation lasts, we believe demand will return to pre-coronavirus levels," she added.

