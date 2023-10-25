News & Insights

Japan calls for temporary suspension of fighting in Gaza

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan has called on Israel to temporarily suspend fighting to allow humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip, its foreign ministry said.

The request was made in a meeting between Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Israel's ambassador to Japan late on Wednesday to allow for humanitarian access to the enclave, according to a readout issued by the ministry on Thursday.

Russia and China on Wednesday vetoed a U.S. push for the United Nations Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting which has claimed thousands of lives. A Russian-drafted text that called for a ceasefire also failed.

