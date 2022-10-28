Japan cabinet approves spending package to ease inflation pain

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KYODO Kyodo

Japan's government on Friday unveiled a new stimulus package with spending worth 39.0 trillion yen ($265 billion) that it said would boost gross domestic product (GDP) by around 4.6%.

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled a new stimulus package with spending worth 39.0 trillion yen ($265 billion) that it said would boost gross domestic product (GDP) by around 4.6%.

The government said it would compile an extra budget in the current fiscal year worth 29.6 trillion yen to fund the package.

In a document detailing the package, the government also expressed hope the Bank of Japan would pay attention to the impact financial market moves could have on the economy.

($1 = 147.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters