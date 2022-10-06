Japan buys 97,343 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 97,343 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
10,555
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
22,350
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
9,630
**
U.S.
Dark Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
21,988
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,820
**
* Arriving by Jan 31, 2023
** Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
