Japan buys 94,603 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 94,603 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

12,542

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

22,255

*

U.S.

Dark Nothern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

27,626

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,180

*

* Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20, 2023

** Arriving by Feb. 28, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

