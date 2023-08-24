Japan buys 91,462 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 91,462 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric tons):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
24,792
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,850
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
31,820
*
Shipments: * Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
