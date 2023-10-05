Japan buys 91,234 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 91,234 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
20,632
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
3,355
*
Canada
Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,974
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
34,273
**
Shipments: * Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20
** Loading between Jan 1 and Jan 31, 2024
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Alison Williams)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.