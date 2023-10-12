Japan buys 90,640 tons of food wheat via tender

News & Insights

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 90,640 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

17,660

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

5,470

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,480

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

33,030

**

Shipments: * Arriving by Jan 31, 2024

** Loading between Jan 1 and Jan 31, 2024

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

