Japan buys 89,873 tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 89,873 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0%)

20,898

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5%)

34,565

**

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5%)

34,410

**

Shipments: * Arriving by Jan. 31, 2024

** Loading between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.