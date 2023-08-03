Japan buys 86,290 metric tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 86,290 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

24,045

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

7,090

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring (protein minimum 14.0 pct)

20,085

*

Canada

Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct)

35,070

*

Shipments: *Loading between Oct 1 and Oct 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)

