Japan buys 78,548 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 78,548 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

8,840

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

12,910

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

29,158

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

27,640

*

Shipments: *Loading between June 1 and June 30

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

