Japan buys 78,548 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 78,548 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
8,840
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)
12,910
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
29,158
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
27,640
*
Shipments: *Loading between June 1 and June 30
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
