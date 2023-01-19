Japan buys 77,763 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 77,763 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)
27,550
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
24,063
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
26,150
*
Shipments: *Loading between Feb. 21, 2023 and March 20, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue)
