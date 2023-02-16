Japan buys 76,203 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 76,203 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

22,178

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

31,000

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,025

**

Shipments: *Loading between Mar 21 and Apr 20

** Loading between May 1 and May 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

