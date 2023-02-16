Japan buys 76,203 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 76,203 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
22,178
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
31,000
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
23,025
**
Shipments: *Loading between Mar 21 and Apr 20
** Loading between May 1 and May 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
