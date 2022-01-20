Commodities

Japan buys 72,351 tonnes food-grade wheat via tenders

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 72,351 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice, and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

9,210

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

16,502

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

25,035

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

21,604

*

　　*Loading between February 21, 2022 and March 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

