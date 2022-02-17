Japan buys 54,692 tonnes food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 54,692 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

15,400

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

10,670

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(

10,090

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

18,532

*

*Loading between March 21 and April 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Editing by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

