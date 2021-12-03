Japan buys 25,510 tonnes food wheat via tender

Commodities

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) bought 25,510 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Australia in a regular tender that closed on Friday.

The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of wheat for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

AUCTION

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

25,510

*

Dec-3

　　*Loading between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022

