Japan buys 25,510 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries(MAFF) bought 25,510 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Australia in a regular tender that closed on Friday.

The world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, Japan keeps a tight grip on imports of its second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of wheat for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

25,510

*

Dec-3

*Loading between March 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022

