Japan buys 25,431 tonnes food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 25,431 tonnes of food-quality wheat from Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

25,431

*

Shipments: *Loading between May 1 and May 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

