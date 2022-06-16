Japan buys 186,441 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 186,441 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

21,826

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

10,490

*

U.S.

Western White

21,114

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,095

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

34,768

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

31,090

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

33,058

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,000

**

*Loading between August 1 and August 31, 2022

**Loading between October 1 and October 31, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Mark Potter)

