Japan buys 181,355 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Fumika Inoue Reuters
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 181,355 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

14,280

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

13,510

*

U.S.

Western White

21,460

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

13,050

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

32,590

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

37,000

*

Australia

Australia Standard White

24,165

**

Australia

Australia Standard White

25,300

**

Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31, 2021

** Loading between July 21 and August 20, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)

