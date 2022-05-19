Japan buys 174,744 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 174,744 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

13,672

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

21,330

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,300

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

13,254

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,730

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

31,340

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

29,395

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,723

**

*Loading between July 1 and July 31, 2022

**Loading between September 1 and September 30, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.