Japan buys 174,744 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 174,744 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
13,672
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
21,330
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,300
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
13,254
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
30,730
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
31,340
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
29,395
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
23,723
**
*Loading between July 1 and July 31, 2022
**Loading between September 1 and September 30, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Toby Chopra)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City
- The U.S. Government Dips Its Toes in Commodities, But Is It Enough to Create a Domestic Supply Chain?
- SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies but trade jittery about Brazil frost risk