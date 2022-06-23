Japan buys 168,330 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 168,330 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that will close on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

22,010

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

12,820

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

24,250

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

31,080

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,740

*

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

23,220

**

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

22,210

**

*Loading between August 1 and August 31, 2022

**Loading between November 1 and December 15, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.