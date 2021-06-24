Japan buys 159,665 tonnes of food wheat via tender
TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 159,665 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
15,500
**
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
14,000
**
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
29,160
**
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
26,940
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
37,000
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
37,065
*
Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31, 2021
** Loading between Aug 11 and Sep 10, 2021
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Edmund Blair)
((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com;))
