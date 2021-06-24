Japan buys 159,665 tonnes of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 159,665 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

15,500

**

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

14,000

**

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

29,160

**

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

26,940

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

37,000

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

37,065

*

Shipments: * Loading between Aug 1 and Aug 31, 2021

** Loading between Aug 11 and Sep 10, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Edmund Blair)

