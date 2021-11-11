Japan buys 157,987 T of food wheat via tender
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 157,987 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
33,029
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
16,575
**
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
12,760
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
32,880
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
30,360
**
Australia
Standard White(west Australia)
32,383
***
Shipments: *Arrival by Feb 28, 2022
**Loading between Dec 21 and Jan 20, 2022
***Loading between Jan 16, 2022 and Feb 15, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Editing by Toby Chopra)
