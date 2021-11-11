Commodities

Japan buys 157,987 T of food wheat via tender

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 157,987 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

33,029

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

16,575

**

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

12,760

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

32,880

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,360

**

Australia

Standard White(west Australia)

32,383

***

Shipments: *Arrival by Feb 28, 2022

**Loading between Dec 21 and Jan 20, 2022

***Loading between Jan 16, 2022 and Feb 15, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

