Japan buys 154,957 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 154,957 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

4,187

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

31,425

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

27,290

**

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

30,100

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,520

**

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

27,435

***

* Arriving by Mar. 5, 2023

** Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15, 2023

*** Loading between Apr. 1 and Apr. 30, 2023

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Susan Fenton)

