Japan buys 154,957 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 154,957 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
4,187
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
31,425
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
27,290
**
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
30,100
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,520
**
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
27,435
***
* Arriving by Mar. 5, 2023
** Loading between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15, 2023
*** Loading between Apr. 1 and Apr. 30, 2023
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Susan Fenton)
