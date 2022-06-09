Japan buys 146,990 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 146,990 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

The ministry has also tendered 22,260 tonnes of Standard White wheat from Australia on Tuesday, but no deals were done for the supply, a ministry official said.

"Though it is rare, not all bids are always accepted due to price and other conditions, especially with the recent volatile market conditions amid the Ukraine crisis," he said.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

13,390

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

21,370

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

23,300

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

10,932

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

19,491

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

29,407

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

29,100

*

*Loading between August 1 and August 31, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Edmund Blair)

