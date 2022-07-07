Japan buys 122,420 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 122,420 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
21,490
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
13,760
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,290
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
19,830
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
31,600
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
24,450
*
*Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )
