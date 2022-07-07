Commodities

Japan buys 122,420 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 122,420 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

21,490

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

13,760

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,290

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

19,830

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

31,600

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

24,450

*

　　*Loading between Sept 1 and Sept 30, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by David Goodman )

