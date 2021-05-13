Commodities

Japan buys 122,180 tonnes food wheat via tender

Contributor
Fumika Inoue Reuters
Published

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 122,180 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender.

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 122,180 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

13,850

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

12,890

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

34,060

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,860

*

Australia

Australia Standard White

26,520

*

Shipments: * Loading July 1-31, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue)

((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular